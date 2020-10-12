‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Zende Shows Interest In Zoe

Zoe makes a wise move.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 13 dish that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will open up to Forrester Creations’ newest designer. The model and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will have a heart-to-heart that can only spell trouble for Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor), per Highlight Hollywood.

Zoe’s Wise Move on The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the image below, Zende recently returned to Los Angeles. Zoe will make a wise move on the soap opera when she confides in her new friend. She has a complicated past and will share it with him. She tells Zende about her complicated past with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and may even open up about how she covered for her father with the baby swap scandal.

By sharing her colorful history with Zende she ensures two things. She gets to spin the stories to her advantage and it allows her to soften the gory details. Zoe wants to ensure that he trusts her and doesn’t want nasty rumors to spoil the friendship that they have.

Zoe also wins his trust by taking him into her confidence. Zende will feel flattered that she trusts him with such personal details and may even share a bit about his own recent history. He has recently returned from Paris, without his wife, and refuses to talk about it.

Zende Shows Interest In Zoe

After Zoe opens up, Zende will feel courageous enough to ask her a question that has been on his mind. Both she and Carter have talked about their relationship, but he doesn’t know how serious they are.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will ask Zoe about her feelings for Carter and how long they have been going out. There’s only one reason that Zende will gently probe for this information, and it appears as if he may have his eye on his friend’s girlfriend.

Zende could be interested in the model. After all, they followed each other on social media even before they met. They admire each other’s work and it seems as if there’s a spark between them. The designer may want to know if he should risk his friendship to go after the lovely model.

On the other hand, Carter will make his intentions clear this week when he tells Zoe that he has a surprise for her. He then takes her to his new loft apartment and offers her a key. The attorney wants to take their relationship to the next level and asks her to move in with him.

Rumor has it that Carter and Zoe will have an authentic conversation where she tells him how she feels. She may want to take her time now that she’s dating Carter. After all, Thomas rushed their engagement and left her waiting at the altar.