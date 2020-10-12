Tom Parker Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumor, The Wanted Singer Shares Heartbreaking News

Tom Parker, best known as a member of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker, 32, revealed to his 155,000 followers on the morning of October 12 that he was undergoing treatment for the ailment.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are going to fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” the singer wrote in a joint Instagram post with his wife, actress Kelsey Hardwick.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Parker described how he had suffered unexplained seizures and back pain over the summer, which led to him being tested for illnesses like COVID-19.

After a particularly severe seizure, paramedics were called and he was eventually given an MRI scan. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis while he was on a family vacation in Norwich six weeks ago.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.'” Parker recalled. “All I could think was, ‘F*cking hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal.”

Life expectancy on average for this type of illness ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis.

“It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it,” the singer confessed.

According to Harwick, Parker is being treated at King’s College Hospital in London. He declined to know his prognosis, and is already undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a bid to shrink the tumor.

Parker and Hardwick were married in 2018. The couple have a 16-month-old daughter, Aurelia, and Hardwick is currently 36 weeks pregnant with their second child. She plans to have a home birth, in case Parker is too ill to accompany her to the hospital.

Parker told OK! that his bandmates — Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes — have been “incredibly supportive.” Fans and fellow celebrities have also sent messages of support, like One Direction’s Liam Payne, who commented “Sending you love in this really tough time” and three heart emojis on their Instagram post.

The Wanted formed in 2009 and went on to become one of the UK’s most popular boy bands, securing a series of number one hits and selling over 600,000 albums and two million singles. Their debut American single, “Glad You Came”, reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since sold over 3 million copies in the US.