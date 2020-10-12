Joe Morgan Dead, Key Member Of Cincinnati’s ‘Big Red Machine,’ Passes Away At 77

Joe Morgan, the Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman who was for the better part of a decade a key cog in the Cincinnati Reds‘ Big Red Machine, has passed away at the age of 77, The Associated Press reported. He joins Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, and Lou Brock, among others, in the ranks of baseball greats who have died in 2020.

Family spokesman James Davis confirmed that Morgan passed away at his home Sunday in Danville, California on Sunday. He had been suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He Was Born September 19, 1943

Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

Joe Leonard Morgan was born September 19, 1943 in Bonham, Texas, the oldest of six children. As Encyclopedia.com reported, though was born in the height of the Jim Crow era in a segregated section of town, he himself never experienced racial discrimination, as he would later write in his autobiography. He described his family as tight-knit and supportive.

By his early teens, his family having moved to California in search of a better life, Morgan was playing ball in both the Babe Ruth league and, later, through his high school.

“I was known as a good, little player—with emphasis on the second of the two adjectives,” he wrote.

Early in his career, Morgan struggled at the plate because he held his back elbow too low. After having joined the Houston Colt.45s, teammate Nellie Fox worked on his swing with the fellow second baseman, suggesting that he flap his arm like a chicken to keep his elbow up. The motion would later become his signature.

He Was A Key Part Of The ‘Big Red Machine’

After spending ten seasons with the Houston team, which would later change its name to the Astros, Morgan was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster deal that would go down in Queen City sports history as quite possibly its best trade ever.

Morgan, along with teammates Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Pérez, and Dave Concepción, became a part of what was known as “The Big Red Machine,” a nickname for the team that dominated the National League during the 70s.

During his decade in Cincinnati, Morgan made eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances (1972–79); drove in Ken Griffey for the winning run in Game 7 of the 1975 World Series; won the NL Most Valuable Player Award in consecutive seasons (1975-1976); and won the Golden Glove at second base for five consecutive seasons (1973-1977).

In 1980, he rejoined his hold Houston team. He would spend the next four years as a capable player, but his best days were behind him. His last MLB game was in September, 1984.

He Later Became A Broadcaster

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Like a lot of baseball greats, Morgan would follow up his career on the field with one in the broadcast booth. Over the next couple of decades, he would hold a variety of jobs calling plays and providing color commentary, including stints with the Reds, the Giants, CBS Sports, ABC Sports, and ESPN, among others.

His tenure as a broadcaster contrasted sharply with that of his playing years. As Slate reported, Fox announcer Tim McCarver called him “the worst color commentator in the history of the world, in any sport.”

He Was Married Twice And Had Four Children

Morgan married Gloria Stewart, his high school girlfriend, on April 3, 1967. They had two children, and later divorced. His second marriage was to Theresa Behymer, with whom he had twins.