Amanda Cerny Rocks Black Panties & A T-Shirt, Teases She’s A ‘CONTROL Freak’

Amanda Cerny took to Instagram on Monday to share another tease for her calendar release. This upload was the perfect example of how the model tends to show off her incredible physique while incorporating a hint of humor, and her fans went wild over this one.

The new photo showed Cerny lounging on a huge white bean bag. A striped rug was underneath her and it seemed that a paneled wall reminiscent of an old-school basement rec room was behind her.

She held a video game controller in one hand and rested her other one behind her head. The 29-year-old comedian and fitness expert had her eyes closed and her lips slightly parted in an alluring way, and she tilted her head back as she rested it in her palm.

Cerny had her long, brunette tresses styled in two mini buns atop her head. Some might describe this as a style somewhat inspired by Princess Leia of Star Wars, which synced quite nicely with her T-shirt.

The logo on the front of Cerny’s top was styled like the Star Wars logo. However, it actually said “Stop Wars.” The form-fitting top accentuated the model’s busty assets and the bottom hem rested over the top of her black panties.

The panties looked relatively modest and basic, but they beautifully highlighted her curvy hips. Cerny’s long, sculpted legs were bent and extended from the bean bag to the floor, her toes pointed.

The brunette bombshell added what appeared to be a pair of bold socks with a graphic of Will Smith as his character in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on them. Cerny even tagged the superstar actor in the photo.

Cerny’s caption joked about how she was a control freak. Naturally, she made sure that her millions of followers knew that her 2021 calendar was now available.

In just 45 minutes, the new upload was liked about 220,000 times by her 25.4 million followers. More than 250 people also quickly commented.

“Cerny you are so Beautiful,” one fan raved.

“You looking damn beautiful,” another said.

“Absolutely gorgeous queen,” commented a follower.

“Making some gamers feel a certain kinda way w this shot here,” someone else teased.

Cerny has shared quite a few sultry teases heading into the release of this latest project of hers. It seems that she’s got a wide variety of shots incorporated into this one with photos including enticing setups including tractors, stilettos, and now this gamer theme.

The model’s fans have been raving over each and every one of these recent teases and all signs point toward this project being a massive hit for her.