Holly Barker Exposes Her Killer Curves Wearing A White Bikini & Cowboy Hat In Hollywood

Holly added a denim jacket to her outfit as well.

Canadian hottie Holly Barker went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram share on Monday, October 12. The model exposed her killer curves as she revealed how truly grateful she felt for her life in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shot, Holly looked smoking hot while wearing a teeny white bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The top included a low-cut neckline that left little to the imagination and showcased her massive cleavage and underboob. The thin spaghetti straps also flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and round booty while accentuating her lean thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the snap.

She accessorized the look with a red cowboy hat and a dark denim jacket, which she allowed to hang off of her shoulders.

Holly posed with her hip pushed to the side. She had one hand resting on her hip while the other hung next to her. She arched her back and turned her head away from the camera while wearing a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic a bright blue sky could be seen, as well as some trees. She geotagged her location as Hollywood.

She wore her long, blond hair in bouncing curls that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Holly’s 918,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“You look marvelous in this photo and I am grateful to be following you,” one follower stated.

“As always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another wrote.

“Digging you hard today. Looking sweet enough to be Thanksgiving dessert,” a third comment read.

“You are just absolutely stunning,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her gym-honed physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting stunning bathing suits, racy lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a bright pink bikini while soaking up some sun in Mexico. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, the video has been viewed more than 53,000 likes and over 230 comments.