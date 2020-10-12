Abigail Ratchford Rocks Skintight Red Bikini While Lounging In Shallow Waters

Abigail Ratchford just recently made her return to Instagram and she’s already commanding the attention of her fans. In a new post on Monday, the model rocked a bright red two-piece as she sprawled out in a body of water. Her barely-there ensemble did nothing but favors for her killer curves and certainly drove fans wild.

Abigail’s look included a triangle-shaped top covered in a geometric pattern with thin strings around her neck. The low-cut cups squeezed her ample cleavage out, as well as a bit of sideboob. The top cut off at the base of her bust, so her flat tummy was on display.

Abigail paired the top with a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The fabric plunged into her waist to show off her abs, while the strings tied up high above her hips and defined her hourglass figure. Her shapely legs were also on display in the skimpy thong.

The photos were taken from behind as Abigail lay on her back in what looked to be the shallow waters of a lake. She rested her head in the damp sand as the cloudy water rippled around her body. Golden rays reflected on the lake and washed over the model’s tan skin. She looked absolutely radiant in her swimwear.

Abigail included both a cropped and a full version of the same shot. Her luscious black locks were styled down and spread out in the sand as she pulled one arm above her head and brushed her face with the opposite hand. She crossed her legs slightly and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. The babe closed her eyes and embraced the sun.

The post received more than 34,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major success with Abigail’s fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Oooooh you have a great and perfect body,” one fan wrote.

“I like both photos, you are breathtaking,” another user added with a rose emoji.

“You’re deliciously stunning and gorgeous. You take my breath away when I see your beautiful eyes,” a third follower wrote.

“You are full of pure beauty,” a fourth fan wrote.

After about a month away from her Instagram account, Abigail announced her return over the weekend with a photo of herself rocking a black bikini in the pool. Her followers couldn’t get enough and the post received 81,000 likes.