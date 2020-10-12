Paige VanZant Poses With Husband Austin Vanderford in Steamy Half-Nude Photo

Professional fighter Paige VanZant posted a sexy photo to her Instagram feed on Monday, October 12. She shared an intimate picture of herself alongside her husband, Austin Vanderford, with her 2.7 million followers on the social media platform.

In the shot, Austin wore a deep cut, long sleeve t-shirt that exposed his tattooed chest and well-defined muscles. He appeared to be wearing a pair of blue jeans, and he accessorized with a few bracelets on his wrist. The only article of clothing that Paige had on was a pair of tiny shorts, which left her sculpted midsection and toned arms on full display.

The couple appeared to be posing in a shower for the pic. A shower head was barely visible at the top of the frame and a tiled wall filled the background.

The photographer captured the couple in profile. Paige stood with her back against the wall. She had a slight arch in her lower back, which was noticeable as her booty and shoulders pressed into the wall. She held onto a small portion of her husband’s shirt with her left hand. Her left arm was positioned to cover up a portion of her breasts from being exposed. The 26-year-old gazed up at her partner seductively with her lips slightly parted.

Austin’s body was positioned close to his wife’s as he stood and leaned towards her. His right hand rested on the top of her thigh as his left gripped a fixture on the tile wall. He appeared to be looking down at Paige’s lips for the photo.

The pair seemed to be drenched, as Paige’s hair was slicked back against her head and Austin’s shirt stuck tightly to his chiseled physique. Water droplets were also visible on Paige’s toned midsection and arms.

Paige’s fans could not get enough of the sexy picture and expressed their approval in the comments section shortly after it went live. Many of her followers were speechless and could only comment with rows of fire and heart emoji. The picture accumulated well over 11,000 likes in just 15 minutes.

“The pic is so great!” one fan stated, adding a row of fire emoji to their comment.

“You two are so cute. True love,” another follower complimented.

“Gorgeous photo,” a third fan remarked, adding a heart emoji to their post.

Paige’s followers recently got a look at the couple’s wedding pictures to commemorate their two year anniversary, and they were obsessed with how adorable the two are together, according to The Inquisitr.