Arabella Chi Flaunts Lean Legs & Tiny Waist In A Smoking-Hot Dress

Arabella Chi treated her 614,000-plus Instagram fans to a set of smoking-hot photos that saw her in a curve-hugging outfit. The reality star shared the images to her page on October 12, and they’re getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The first image captured Chi out for a stroll, and a geotag in the post indicated that she was in South Kensington. The social media star posed in the center of the frame and appeared to be taking a step forward. She tucked one hand in her pocket and bent the opposite at her elbow as she shot an alluring stare into the lens. The second photo was cropped at Chi’s neck and knees but treated her audience to an up-close and personal view of her outfit.

The model noted that her sexy choice of attire was from retailer Boohoo. She opted for an all-black ensemble that hugged her slender frame in all the right ways. The garment was constructed of silk and had a fun design printed on it. The top of her attire looked similar to a suit, and its plunging neckline teased a peek of cleavage. It had padded shoulders that gave the look a chic vibe. The top of the sleeves fit loosely on Chi’s biceps and proceeded to fit snug on her lower arm.

Chi wore a chunky leather belt around her midsection, accentuating her tiny frame and bombshell curves. The front of the belt had gold detailing, and she wore a necklace that matched. The dress was loose on her upper thighs, and its short length showed off her trim legs. Chi completed her ensemble with a pair of black boots that hit a few inches below her knee.

The trendsetter wore a purse with a silver chain strap slung over her shoulder and accessorized her outfit with a few rings on each hand. Chi styled her silky, brunette tresses with a deep side part, and they fell over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Chi shared a motivational quote and added a heart emoji to the end. It has not taken long for her fans to flock to the comments section to express their love for the sizzling snaps, and thousands have double-tapped the update.

“Yes to caption and yes to you,” one follower wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Chic and elegant,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Great boots,” a third Instagrammer complimented.

One more fan kept things simple, telling Chi that she looked “amazing.”

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Chi sizzled in another sultry shot when she posed in leather shorts and a pair of white boots.