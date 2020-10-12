Brit Manuela Goes Full Bombshell On The Beach In A Minuscule Tie-Dye Bikini

The model shared both a photo and video of herself rocking the look to Instagram.

Brit Manuela recently enjoyed another relaxing day on the beach, where she looked hotter than ever in a skimpy bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to treat her 1.1 million followers to a peek at her ensemble from her time by the water, much to their delight.

The 26-year-old went full bombshell as she romped around the shore in a tiny bikini from Zaful that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a bold pink-and-purple tie-dye pattern that alone was likely enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design seemed to have already done the job.

Brit’s swimwear look included a halter-style top in the colorful design that showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin spaghetti straps. It also had triangle cups that scrunched along its bottom band and a deep, plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her bronzed cleavage. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSW showing of skin.

The matching bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The piece fit snugly on Brit’s lower half and boasted a daringly high-cut design, offering her followers a full look at her shapely thighs and lean legs. It had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

Brit shared both a photo and video of her rocking the scanty look in the October 12 addition to her feed. She posed with her legs spread slightly apart in the snap, digging her bare feet in the soft sand as the wind whipped through her long, brunette locks. She wore a huge smile across her face, clearly happy to be spending another relaxing day by the ocean.

The next slide was a short clip that captured Brit strutting across the sand. She swayed her hips from side to side and tugged at the waistband of her swimwear in an alluring manner, further emphasizing her slender frame and killer curves.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower the fitness trainer’s latest social media share with love. It has racked up more than 17,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You are so beautiful, queen,” one person wrote.

“My fav model in the world,” quipped another fan.

“Love this bikini!! So gorg,” a third follower remarked.

“That smile is everything,” added a fourth admirer.

Brit often opts for skimpy swimwear when she’s at the beach. She recently took another trip to the ocean in a reversible pink two-piece that let it all hang out. The look proved to be another hit, earning over 48,000 likes to date.