Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Rhinestone-Studded Bodysuit: ‘Don’t Underestimate The Allure Of Darkness’

Scarlett Bordeaux teased her Instagram followers with a sexy new picture on Monday, and the WWE NXT wrestler’s fans loved her latest post.

The wrestler posed in front of a gray and white background in the shot. Scarlett popped one hip out and kept her arms straight down each side, with one hand resting on her thigh and the other on dangling off her hip. She kept her shiny, full lips in a closed-mouth smile and stared straight into the camera’s lens with a mischievous look in her eyes.

Scarlett’s platinum blond hair cascaded in soft layered curls over both shoulders and down her back from a side part. She wore a cold shoulder bodysuit in black and gray. The outfit rose around her neck with a series of sparkly black rhinestones as decoration. The rest of the suit featured several designs with the shiny gemstones, calling attention to her nipped-in waist, ample bosom, and curvy hips. She paired the garment with black latex gloves, which she had pushed down around her wrists.

She mentioned how alluring darkness could be, and her Instagram followers seemed to agree. More than 30,500 hit the “like” button, and at least 175 took a moment to leave a positive message with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Draw two cards, then banish one dark monster; if you cannot send your entire hand to the GY. Lol sorry,” teased one fan who received several replies from others who got the joke.

“Pure beauty. Ms. Bordeaux, you have done it again with this outfit. Sometimes darkness can show you the light. QUEEN,” a second devotee exclaimed, adding several hearts and roses.

“This outfit needs some in-ring action. My dark rose, if there was ever a time we needed Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross as our Dark Heroes that that time is now. I repeat that time is now,” wrote a third WWE fan, who added a single red rose.

“I miss you on NXT already. Will we be seeing you in the ring soon, challenging for that Women’s title? Fall & Prey,” a fourth follower replied, using flames, red lips, and heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

