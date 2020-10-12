Jennifer Lopez, 51, Showcases Her Toned Legs & Killer Cleavage While Wearing A Tight Dress

Jennifer accessorized the outfit to the max.

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account on Monday, October 12 to share a brand new update of herself rocking a classy, yet racy dress. The singer/actress put her stunning figure on full display as she looked elegant and sexy in the ensemble.

JLo looked drop dead gorgeous as she showcased her toned legs in the stunning black and white printed frock. The skirt fit snugly around her thighs and stopped above her knees to put her stems in the spotlight.

The outfit clung to her tiny waist and boasted a sweetheart neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. Fans could also get a peek at her muscled arms.

In one photo, she accessorized the style with a large black leather handbag and a jacket that matched the dress, which included pointed shoulders. She added a pair of large gold earrings and some matching rings on her fingers. She also included a gold bracelet on her wrist and black pointed-toe heels.

Jennifer sat in a dark chair in front of a white background. She had her legs crossed and her hands resting on her lap. She turned her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the caption of the post, she called the snap a “flashback” to the Spring 2021 Balmain collection.

She wore her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her. The locks were styled in straight strands that rested high on top of her head and fell down her back.

Jennifer’s over 132 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 310,000 times within the first 37 minutes after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 2,400 comments during that time.

“Happines [sic] looks good on you honey,” one follower wrote.

“THE ICON,” declared another.

“You look amazing as always,” a third social media user gushed.

“I HAVE NO WORDS,” a fourth person commented.

JLO often delights her fans with her online snaps. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, tight jeans, and teeny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer recently got the pulses racing when she posed in a white crop top that exposed her flat tummy and insane abs and a pair of jeans with hair that fell to her waist. That post was also a popular one among her loyal fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 3.5 million likes and over 25,000 comments.