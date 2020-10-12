Cindy Prado Soaks Up The Sun In A Floral Bikini And Reveals Upcoming Travel Plans

The model is currently on her way to Tulum, Mexico.

Cindy Prado kicked off the week with a smoking hot new addition to her Instagram page that has quickly captivated the attention of her fans. The model flaunted her killer figure in an itty-bitty bikini while revealing her upcoming travel plans with her 1.7 million followers.

The upload included a total of four photos that were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where she was seen soaking up some sun across a large lounge chair. She laid on her side in the first image of the set, propping her head up in her hand while gazing back at the camera through a pair of trendy round sunglasses. She proceeded to strike a number of other poses as she basked in the warm rays, noting in the caption of the post that she would be doing the exact same thing when she landed in Tulum, Mexico later today.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Cindy’s certainly did not disappoint. The Cuban bombshell wore a bright orange two-piece with a flirty, floral design from White Fox Boutique that popped against her deep, allover tan. The swimwear included an underwire-style top with ribbed cups and a deep scoop neckline that flaunted her bountiful cleavage as she worked the camera. It also had thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

Cindy also sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms that perfectly suited her killer curves. The v-style piece boasted a daringly cheeky design that showcased her derriere and long, lean legs. Meanwhile, its thick, curved waistband fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and drawing attention to her taut stomach and abs.

The model left her honey-brown locks down, letting them spill messily around her head as she worked on her tan. She also added a trendy chain necklace and hoop earrings to give her barely there look some bling.

Fans quickly made use of the like button on the post, hitting it 13,000-plus times within less than one hour of the multi-pic update going live. Dozens of followers flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star with compliments.

“You look fabulous, girl,” one person wrote.

“Total gorgeousness,” praised another fan.

“You’re so sexy and stunning,” a third user gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of bikini snaps from Cindy recently, and her vacation to Mexico likely means that there are more to come. Yesterday, the star turned up the heat with another steamy photo compilation in which she rocked a black two-piece and vibrant cover-up while enjoying a refreshing glass of water. The upload proved to be another hit, amassing more than 53,000 likes and 685 comments to date.