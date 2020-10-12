JoJo Turns Up The Heat In Sheer Black Lace Lingerie Set

Singer JoJo took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Grammy Award winner, who is an ambassador Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty, is starting off her week with a sexy number.

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker stunned in a black lingerie crop top that featured a semi-sheer lace detailing and thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. JoJo paired the ensemble with matching panties. She covered her face from the nose-down with a black-and-white bandana. JoJo appeared to have completed her look with lace-up sneakers while showing off the numerous tattoos inked all over both her arms and by her loin area. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 19 tattoos all over her body.

JoJo styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her fingernails short for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain wall and wooden ladder. JoJo raised both her arms and exposed her armpits while gazing directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. The entertainer wrapped a plaid shirt around her waist and pushed one leg forward.

In the next slide, JoJo was snapped without the shirt. She rested both arms beside her and continued to stare in the direction of the camera.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“God damn, I’ve had a crush on you since we were both kids lol,” one user wrote.

“SLAY ME WITH YOUR EXISTENCE QUEEN RUN ME OVER,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“It’s Monday morning. Not even noon yet. C’mon Joanna,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Jojo has a great body,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for JoJo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white-and-yellow crop top with long sleeves and a turtleneck. JoJo wore the look with high-waisted black pants made out of PVC material. The True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet actress sported her long wavy hair down with a middle part and clips on the side.

JoJo promoted the deluxe version of her latest studio album, Good To Know, while posing in front of a plain white backdrop.