Lindsey Pelas’ Cleavage Gets Squeezed By A Strapless Bikini In Sizzling Poolside Video

Lindsey's outfit changed after she took a sip of her energy drink.

Lindsey Pelas rocked a bikini that looked like it was struggling to contain her ample curves in her latest Instagram share. However, she wore a much different look before she was magically transported to a pool.

The model’s upload was a new promotional video for Bang Energy drink, and she decided to get a bit creative to introduce her fans to the beverage brand’s new key lime flavor. The clip began with a shot of Lindsey relaxing at home on her couch with her adorable dog, Tosh. She was dressed in a casual ensemble that included a baggy gray sweatshirt with the words “Athletic Dept.” printed on it in pink lettering. She also wore a pair of sweatpants that were a light shade of dusty rose. Her blond hair was pulled back in a low ponytail, and she had on a pair of eyeglasses with clear brown frames.

Lindsey had a TV remote in her hand, and she sighed as she glanced down at Tosh. She reached over to grab an open can of her energy drink, and she took a big sip. The video suddenly cut to shot of the model still holding the can up to her lips, but she was now outside, and she was wearing a much different look.

Lindsey now sported a bikini that boasted a white base color with a bold tropical pattern in shades of red, pink, turquoise, and blue. The swimsuit included a strapless bandeau that squeezed her voluptuous chest tightly so that there was a bit of spillage over the top. A large U-bar detail in the center created an opening that displayed even more of her famous cleavage.

Lindsey’s bottoms had two wide straps on each side and an additional band that stretched over her lower abdominal area. This formed a small curved cutout on her sun-kissed stomach. She accessorized with a pair of yellow tasseled statement earrings, and her eyeglasses had been replaced by sunglasses with patterned frames. Her hair was now down, and it tumbled over her shoulders and back in loose, spiraling curls.

It soon became evident that Lindsey was beside a pool. She sat on the edge with her legs in the water as she played with her hair and provocatively ran her hands over her wet thighs. She also got flirty with the camera. She smiled coquettishly, puckered her lips, and gazed at its lens in a seductive manner.

In the comments section of her post, the Eyes Up Here podcast host received rave reviews from her Instagram viewers.

“Beautiful lady and a cute dog. What’s not to love?” read one response in the comments section.

“Some next level strength from that top,” another fan observed.

“And just like that, paradise!!!” a third admirer wrote.