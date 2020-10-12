Sierra Furtado Slays In An Animal-Print Bikini In Cabo San Lucas

Sierra Furtado flaunted her killer figure in a unique bikini on Instagram. The model added the scorching new update to her page on Sunday, October 11 and it’s earned plenty of attention from her 1.6 million fans.

The post was comprised of two images that saw Sierra in the same, skimpy swimwear. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Sierra posed with her body in profile, kneeling on a piece of outdoor lounge furniture that was decorated with colorful pillows. She extended one hand near her thigh and held a drink in her hand as she put the opposite on her forehead. Sierra turned her face toward the lense and pursed her lips for the camera. The second photo in the set saw her posed similarly.

Sierra opted for a chic, animal-print suit that highlighted her gym-honed figure. The garment was white with grey stripes, giving it a chic and sexy vibe. The two-piece set included a bandeau-style top with off-the-shoulder sleeves that fit tightly on her arms. It had a straight neckline that teased a peek of her collar, and the bottom fit tightly on her ribcage to accentuate her toned midsection.

Sierra sported a pair of sexy bottoms that took her look to the next level. It had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, trim tummy, and hourglass curves. The high cut design of the suit also left her shapely thighs well on display for her audience to admire.

Sierra styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and a few loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She wore a pair of black sunglasses on the top of her head and added a few rings to her finger to complete her beachside attire.

In the caption of the update, Sierra shared with fans that she was “making memories,” and she added a single white heart emoji. Since the post went live on her page yesterday, it comes as no surprise that it has earned over 60,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over her fit figure while a few more asked where she got her swimsuit.

“She cute, she real cute,” one follower exclaimed.

“That bathing suit is so cute, and you look amazing in it,” a second social media user chimed in, adding a few red hearts.

“So Beautiful and so Sweet,” another follower raved.

“This look is so hot baby wwoooow,” a fourth chimed in.