Rebel Wilson Poses Beachside In Black Bathing Suit & Cover-Up With Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson took to the beach in a recent photo shared with her 8.9 Instagram followers, celebrating a scenic trip with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

In the shot, Rebel and partner Jacob stood on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as she hashtagged in the caption. The image seemed to be taken in the afternoon, as the sun was beginning to set and the ocean behind them was a deeper blue color. It appeared to be somewhat windy as well, with the couples’ hair swept back in the shot and the waves behind them actively rolling.

The couple stood cozily together for the upload, both facing forward with their arms around each other’s waists. Rebel also put her right hand on her hip, showcasing her recently slimmed-down body as Jacob smiled for the camera.

The pair showed off their fit figures with stylish beach wear and cool sunglasses to keep the setting sun out of their eyes. Jacob, the Anheuser-Busch beer-brewing company heir, sported a pair of Budweiser swim trunks with the company’s logo printed on them.

Rebel had on what appeared to be a black one-piece bathing suit with an off-the-shoulder top part of the suit. The Bridesmaids actress also wore a long-sleeved black cover-up that had lacy or see-through detail showing the suit underneath.

The 40-year-old also wrote “Hot & Spicy” in her caption, causing many users in the comments section to wonder if she was referring to her new flame.

Followers were quick to respond to the post, with more than 68,000 likes and over 270 comments left within minutes. Numerous fans shared how much they loved the happy couple together while others commented on Rebel’s newfound weight loss, admiring how whittled down she appeared.

“Perfect couple,” wrote one user.

“He better treat you like the queen you are!!!!!” a fan exclaimed.

“You are inspiring women!!! I love you so much!” gushed another follower.

“You look gorgeous[.] Stunning transformation,” a person commented, adding numerous hearts to their post to signal their admiration of the actress’s weight loss.

Rebel has been incredibly active on social media to show off her new body. As The Inquisitr reported, the Pitch Perfect star recently put her slimmed-down physique on display in a photo from an exercise hike, revealing she was a mere six pounds away from her goal weight. In the photo, Rebel sported a fitted long-sleeved white shirt and tight black leggings, aptly displaying her newly fit figure and noting that she was “proud” of her progress.