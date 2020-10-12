Cardi B Struts Her Stuff In A Pink Thong Bikini Following Birthday Bash In Las Vegas

The rapper has been celebrating her 28th birthday all weekend.

Cardi B made the most of her lavish Las Vegas penthouse suite this weekend, turning its grand entryway into a makeshift runway to strut her stuff in an itty-bitty bikini. The rapper, who has been celebrating her 28th birthday in Sin City this weekend, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a video of herself walking the “catwalk” that has quickly captivated the attention of her 76.5 million followers.

The now 28-year-old stood in front of a round fountain at the beginning of the clip, which was set to “Don’t Stop” by Megan Thee Stallion. She proceeded to parade down the hallway in a wobbly manner, noting in the caption that her walk was “dumb” because she was “still drunk” from the epic birthday bash she hosted on Saturday night.

Despite her walk being slightly off-kilter, Cardi still looked flawless in a minuscule pink thong bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin, string straps that were knotted tightly around her neck and back. It had a deep, plunging neckline that made for an ample display of cleavage, while its tiny, triangle cups added an eyeful of sideboob to the scandalous scene.

The matching bottoms of the scanty swimwear set were even more risque, taking the “WAP” hitmaker’s look to the next level. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, allowing her to show off her shapely legs and intricate hip tattoos. Her round booty was also left completely exposed thanks to the number’s thong style, which she revealed by doing a full turn a few seconds in to the video. Meanwhile, the bikini’s waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Cardi wore a pair of trendy sunglasses over her eyes at the beginning of the video, though quickly removed them as she walked toward the camera. She also sported a pair of strappy white stiletto heels and a dainty pendant necklace for some bling, and looped a large Hermes Birkin bag around her wrist.

The post certainly seemed to be a hit with the star’s massive social media following, who have viewed the clip more than 16 million times within 13 hours of it being shared. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to share their thoughs.

“Wow the body is unbelievable,” one person wrote.

“Now this is a BADDIE,” added another fan.

“That turn around view tho. You better WERK!! Happy birthday mama,” a third follower remarked.

“BEAUTIFUL IN EVERY WAY,” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 4.6 million likes since going live.