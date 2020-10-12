Donny Osmond Wears A Technicolor Dreamcoat As He Takes On The Title Of Pastor For A Friend’s Wedding

The singer wore his famous jacket while officiating his pal's ceremony.

Donny Osmond just added an impressive new title to his resume. The 62-year-old singing superstar shared some new photos on Instagram and announced that he was Pastor Osmond for his friend’s wedding in Utah over the weekend.

In the photos, Osmond was pictured officiating the nuptials of one of his good friends. For the outdoor ceremony, the singer wore the brightly colored, long coat that was made famous during his long run in the stage and film musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s. Osmond smiled as the newlyweds smooched just after he pronounced them husband and wife.

A second photo showed the proud pastor posing with the couple and three adorable children.

In the caption of the post, which can be seen below, Osmond explained that his friend Tom asked him to officiate his wedding to his bride Rachel. The singer noted that his pal was a big fan of the musical, so instead of wearing a “robe” as most pastors do, he surprised everyone and pulled out his colorful coat.

Osmond also added that the attendees thought it was ” pretty cool” that his alter ego “Joseph” performed the ceremony for the couple.

Instagram fans agreed. In the comments section, many of Osmond’s loyal followers expressed their excitement about his “cool” new role and his technicolor touch.

“The UK chancellor would love you,” one follower wrote. “He has told people who work in the arts that they need to retrain in new jobs! You are ahead of the curve.”

“I think I’d have been tongue-tied trying to say my vows if you had been presiding over my wedding!” another added.

“I’d redo my vows if you would marry me – well, be the pastor lol,” a third commenter wrote.

“You are a full-service Osmond!” another fan chimed in.

Several followers posted comments asking whether they could hire Osmond to officiate their own marriage ceremonies and vow renewals. Those followers apparently didn’t read the entire caption, because, at the end of it, the Donny & Marie star revealed that his license to officiate was only good for that one ceremony. So, it’s no wonder he made it extra magical by dusting off his famous coat.

Prior to starring in the 1999 movie, Osmond played the title role in the stage version of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat for more than 2,000 performances, according to Playbill. The performances took place at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto and throughout North America on tour.