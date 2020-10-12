‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Ashley Turns To Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 12 through 16 tease a drama-filled week with Sharon’s surgery results, Dina passing away, and Summer observing Kyle from a distance after leaving before they could get married.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) accuses Kyle (Michael Mealor) of breaking Summer’s (Hunter King) heart, according to SheKnows Soaps. Neither Phyllis nor Nick (Joshua Morrow) were thrilled to find out about Summer and Kyle’s engagement, and news that they’d run away to elope worried them. However, when Kyle returns to Genoa City without Summer, Phyllis realizes something went wrong, and Kyle says he has no idea what happened. Phyllis feels confident that he did something to hurt her daughter, though.

Kyle has a big secret, and it is tough to see how he will keep the details to himself for long. Summer is in town, and she’s trying hard to keep a low profile to see what Kyle will do after she left him on what should’ve been their wedding day. After reading the texts between Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle), it’s pretty clear that Summer expects Kyle will return to his ex-wife.

When Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) visits Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after the birth of her baby boy, Chelsea lays out her problems due to Adam (Mark Grossman) and the exposé that Billy (Jason Thompson) published. Even though she’s focused on her own family, Chloe takes the opportunity to let Chelsea know again that she doesn’t think Adam is right for her. Of course, Chelsea isn’t willing to hear that. It seems these two friends will have to agree to disagree with it comes to Adam.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) talks with Adam, and he tries to convince her that they are meant to be. Sharon feels differently, and she’s especially unhappy that all the details of what he did to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) became common knowledge. After their discussion, Sharon rushes home to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and she tells him they should get married. It seems like Rey might be willing to take the leap again, too.

Later, Sharon hopes to hear good news about her breast cancer and her recent surgery. Her family rallies around her as they await the news. Hopefully, they will have something to celebrate soon.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) continues to feel guilty about her indiscretion with Nate (Sean Dominic). She tries to hide her guilt, but Devon (Bryton James) suspects something is going on. He calls Nate to talk about it, and it seems like this secret may not last the week.

For Chance (Donny Boaz), it seems likely that what happened in Las Vegas with him and Adam will not stay there. Paul (Doug Davidson) returns to the storyline, and he may sniff out the unlikely duo’s misdeeds, which could cost Chance his job at the police department.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) clear the air. Lily’s distracted driving caused Hilary’s demise, and now that Amanda knows she and Hilary were twins, she needs to talk with Lily. It’s an awkward situation, but these two manage to move forward. After all, they are coworkers, so they see each other often.

Later, Lily also manages to call Billy’s bluff. Jill (Jess Walton) hired her to keep an eye on Billy, and Lily wants to ensure that he doesn’t go too far off the rails. His rash publication of the article about Adam was a warning sign, and Lily decides to test her powers.

As things get worse for Adam, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes extreme measures to help his youngest son. Nobody else in his family is exactly supportive of Adam, but Victor feels strongly that his son deserves more from him.

After Victoria (Amelia Heinle) bought Phyllis’s debt, Nick finds himself in the middle of his girlfriend and his sister. He is in the unenviable position of trying to keep the peace between the two women.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) helps Jack (Peter Bergman) out by locating the necklace he wanted to find for Dina (Marla Adams). Her act of kindness will help the Abbott siblings and Dina share poignant moments before she passes away.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) isn’t thrilled when Ashley (Eileen Davidson) turns to Victor after her mother dies.