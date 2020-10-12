Dasha Mart Flaunts Curves In Blue Paisley Bikini, Poses Poolside In Brooklyn

Dasha Mart showed off her incredible body in a new Instagram share on Monday morning. The model posted a series of images in which she rocked a blue paisley bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets and left very little to the imagination as she posed poolside at her hotel.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back, as well as a small charm hanging on the front. The barely-fitting cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the top rode up to display her underboob. The strings continued beneath her bust and wrapped around the babe’s waist several times, drawing in her hourglass shape.

Dasha’s flat tummy was exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied high above her hips to show off her famously long legs.

Dasha accessorized with a silver belly button stud and a pair of dark sunglasses. She styled her blond locks down in a sleek blowout.

The images showed Dasha posing by the concrete edge of what looked to be a lengthy pool just outside 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, according to the post’s geotag. The famous New York City skyline could be seen in the distance across the East River. It looked to be a beautiful day as the sun washed over Dasha and highlighted her tan skin.

In the first shot, Dasha leaned back on her arms and bent one knee as she popped out her chest. She peered down at the ground, allowing the wind to tousle her hair. She was also captured posing on her knees while arching her back in a way that accentuated her figure. The Russian bombshell closed her eyes and gently touched her locks.

Another photo showed the hottie standing up tall on her toes, which drew attention to her lengthy pins. She flashed a huge smile and looked down.

The post was liked more than 2,700 times and received nearly 90 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to share their praise.

“Perfection baby girl!” fellow model Khloe Terae wrote with a blue heart.

“You look great in Manhattan,” another user wrote.

“So beautiful!” a third person added.

Dasha has been spending the last few days in the city, and she’s been sure to keep her fans updated on her adventures. In a video over the weekend, she went causal in a sports bra, leggings and a flannel as she bounced around the Brooklyn Bridge.