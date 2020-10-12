Julianne Hough Goes Wakesurfing In A Curve-Hugging Wetsuit

Julianne Hough showed off her athletic skills and adventurous side in her most recent Instagram share. The former Dancing with the Stars judge wowed fans when she shared five images to her feed on October 11.

The first image in the set saw Hough catching a wave in a large body of water. It looked to be a beautiful day with a bright blue sky and the sun shining overhead. Hough bent her knees, leaning forward, as she balanced on a black and white surfboard. She extended one arm straight behind her and used the opposite hand to touch the wave in front of her. Hough managed to smile for the camera and appeared to be in her element.

The remaining photos in the set saw Hough showing off her skills from a variety of angles, and in most of them, she had a grin on her face. The last photo captured her with one foot in the air, and it appeared to be snapped right before she fell off the board.

She opted for a skintight wetsuit that showed off her curves, and in the caption of the post, she hinted that it was a size suitable for a 12-year-old boy. The body of the wetsuit was black and its sleeves were royal blue. The garment had the O’Neill logo written on the chest in bold letters that matched the color of her sleeves. It had a high neckline and clung tightly to her figure, showing off her slender arms and legs. Hough wore her long, blond locks slicked back out of her face and went barefoot for the photo op.

In the caption of the update, Hough alluded to her audience that she surfed in 57-degree water for about 15 minutes. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. More than 99,000 social media users have double-tapped the post while 400-plus left comments. Most Instagrammers applauded her surfing skills while a few more raved over her body.

“You crushed it! And those dismounts were so graceful hahah,” one follower commented.

“You’re such an inspiration by the way I love your song so much,” a second fan gushed, adding a series of brown heart emoji.

“Love you soooooo muuuucccchhh. You look gorgeous! Where were you,” another chimed in.

“Great picture and perfect timing with the smile. You are such an inspiration girly,” a fourth wrote with a set of flames.

Hough has been living it up the last few weeks. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she sizzled in a black two-piece swimsuit.