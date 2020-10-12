Prince Harry Uses ‘Trump-Like Gestures’ To Make His Point When He Speaks, Body-Language Expert Claims

Prince Harry uses “Trump-like” gestures when he speaks, a trait he shares with U.S. President Donald Trump, body language expert Judi James told The Daily Mail. Also not unlike the 45th president, Harry looks distracted and fidgets when he’s not speaking, she said.

This weekend, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, teamed up with women’s-rights activist Malala Yousafzai for a live-stream in which they discussed the barriers preventing tens of millions of girls across the world from having access to a quality education.

James, who has previously analyzed the body language of royals, said that the occasion was rather incongruous with the duke’s own personal experience. As a white male, born to wealth and privilege, and afforded a top-tier private education, there’s a disconnect between him and what he was advocating, she said.

That disconnect was apparent in his body language.

“[Harry used] the kind of over-expansive and emphatic gesticulation that we would normally see from a politician,” she said, noting that one particular politician is known to do the same: Donald Trump. Specifically, she said, both men use/used the “authoritative” raising of the index finger to make their points.

“He punches one fist into the palm of his other hand, he uses a downward, mid-air finger-stab to mime re-writing the future and after his index finger rises in a gesture of command beloved by Trump, his hands fling about before creating a measuring gesture to suggest firmness,” she added.

She called the event a “performance,” and noted that Harry tried to look passionate as he advocated for a cause that is important to him.

However, when he wasn’t speaking, he appeared distractive, his head dropping, his eyes fluttering, and fidgeting almost non-stop, she said.

It’s all a means of comforting himself, she added.

As for Meghan Markle, she appeared practically in awe of her guest, the Nobel prize-winning women’s education advocate. James noted that the duchess placed her hands on her legs or on her chest, signaling self-diminishing.

However, when it was her turn to speak, Meghan’s confidence shone through, and her body language didn’t betray her. She balled her hands into her fists and at times put her hand on her chest, signifying an emotional connection to her cause.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Youfsazai, now 23, at the age of 15 survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, who acted out of their belief that educating young girls contradicts the teachings of Islam. She survived a gunshot wound and went on to become an outspoken advocate for the rights of girls to attend school.