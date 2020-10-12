Sarah Houchens Kicks Off The Week With ‘Bikinis & Sunshine’ While Wearing A Thong Bathing Suit

Sarah revealed that the pics were taken in Florida.

Bikini model Sarah Houchens celebrated the start of the brand new week with a revealing new Instagram share on October 12. She showed off her incredible body as she revealed in the caption of the post that she planned to enjoy her bathing suit and the sunshine.

In the stunning snaps, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she opted for a bright orange bikini. The skimpy top clung tightly to her chest and exposed her cleavage with its low cut. The garment also included thin straps that flaunted her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist as it accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her round booty and muscular thighs also stole the show in the photos. She accessorized with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Sarah stood near a white building. She turned her body to the side slightly and arched her back. Her hip was pushed to the side and she bent one knee as she looked upward. She had tugged at her bottoms with one hand while the other was placed behind her head.

The second shot featured Sarah with her backside toward the camera. She shifted her weight to one side and raised both of her hands above her head. In the background of the pics, some green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as Saint Petersburg, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Sarah’s over 1 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The pics garnered more than 3,600 likes within the first 44 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left nearly 90 comments during that time.

“Nice day and beautiful young lady!” one follower stated.

“Amazing and beautiful,” remarked another.

“You make Monday mornings better,” a third user wrote.

“Jaw dropping,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in skimpy outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing revealing lingerie, racy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a white lace lingerie set. To date, that post has reeled in more than 27,000 likes and over 630 comments.