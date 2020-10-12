Adrienne Bailon Photographed By Husband In Short Low-Cut Cream Button-Up Dress

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to update fans with some new pics of herself. The Cheetah Girls actress is known for her outfit posts via the social media platform and opted for a short number for her most recent post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut cream dress that featured buttons going up the middle. The garment fell above her knees and helped showcase her decolletage. Bailon wrapped herself up in a beige coat, which she left to hang off her right shoulder. She completed her look with dark brown leather heels that displayed her pedicured toes, that were painted with white polish. Bailon accessorized with a chain and a couple of ankle bracelets. She styled her long brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her fingernails short for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon took a photo of her heels. She raised one foot off the ground and left the other to rest on top of a white rug.

In the next slide, Bailon was snapped from a higher angle in front of a mirror and wooden table. She crossed her legs over and gazed to her left.

In the third and final frame, Bailon looked over at the camera lens while holding onto her coat.

For her caption, the former 3LW member told fans that her husband, Israel Haughton, took the snapshots of her in the second and third slides.

In the tags, she credited Haughton and her jewelry brand, XIXI. Bailon also geotagged her upload as Hotel Dylan, telling her social media audience where these pics were taken.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 62,500 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“This outfit! us Scorpio girls are the best lol,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful Adrienne,” another person shared.

“I love how you dress,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Your outfit color palette is giving me LIFE,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her fans with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short, denim romper with long sleeves and frayed hems at the bottom. The singer wore strappy heels and accessorized with stylish aviator sunglasses, small earrings, and a cream-colored bag.