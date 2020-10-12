Ryan Seacrest Fans Think He Will Be The Best Father After His Latest Instagram Upload

Fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest think he will be the best father someday after his latest Instagram upload.

The entertainment mogul posted a photo where he cuddled with his sister Meredith’s daughter, Flora. He alluded to a popular Nickelodeon children’s cartoon in the caption as he described their adventure.

Ryan held his niece close in a photograph taken outdoors as he stood on green grass. His black Labrador Retriever, Georgia, was by his side. The three posed in what seemed to be a garden area where plenty of greenery was seen.

Ryan wore a red, white and blue plaid shirt that was similar to one he sported in a previous The Inquisitr article, in which he highlighted the similarities between himself and the Brawny Towels character. With the shirt, he wore dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

Ryan looked off-camera at something he pointed to with his right hand. He cuddled Flora close to his body in his left arm.

The toddler, who was born to Meredith and her husband, James Macon Leach, in December 2018, also appeared to look at what her Uncle Ryan pointed toward. The two have a very close bond. In fact, in an Instagram post seen here, Ryan said that the little girl stole his heart in a 2019 photo recap of his most-liked photographs on social media.

Flora looked adorable in a long-sleeved, peach-colored top with a sweet floral design across the front. Blue leggings complemented the pattern on the shirt. She had on white socks, and her blond hair had a matching peach-toned bow in it.

During a 2013 interview with Larry King, seen on YouTube, Ryan revealed that he loved children. He shared his desire for his own family and joked that the reason he loved kids so much was that he was about their size.

Fans expressed their excitement for Ryan someday becoming a father and adoring his own kids the way he clearly cares for his niece.

“You are going to be an amazing Father someday!!” penned one admirer.

“I love how you love your niece. You’re a great example for her to look up to,” wrote a second follower.

“Oh my!!! She’s gotten so big..beautiful,” noted a third Instagram user of how much the little girl has grown since Ryan last posted a photo of her.

“Yummy yummy. She going to always have her uncle and their fun days,” wrote a fourth fan.