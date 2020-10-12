Kim French Sports Skintight Shorts That Emphasize Her Peachy Booty For New Glutes Workout

Fitness model Kim French took to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, October 11, to post a new workout video series in which she trained her glutes in a pair of skintight spandex shorts.

For the workout, the model wore an outfit from fellow fitness model Ashleigh Jordan’s personal activewear brand NVGTN. The outfit included a sports bra and booty shorts. The top was lilac in color and included an open back with criss-crossing straps that showed off her sculpted muscles. A small gap between the top and bottoms showed off a strip of toned tummy. The blue shorts rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside, contouring to the curves of her peachy booty. The length of her curvy legs also drew the eye.

Kim completed the outfit with a pair of white socks and matching sneakers that featured a shiny accent along the heel. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her training session.

The glutes routine took place in an interior space with white walls and stone-tiled flooring. Kim made use of a multi-colored resistance band, a gray mat, and a black dining room chair to complete the set. She performed a total of six exercises, each split into an individual clip in the post.

Kim began the fitness session with the kneeling squat, which incorporated the band around the thighs for added resistance. She moved into reverse frogger abductions next, positioning herself on her belly across the chair and raising her legs out behind her. The third slide featured the lunge to kickback. Kim carried out the move from standing position.

The fourth exercise was the pulse squat. Kim was filmed from behind, which gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted backside as she completed the squats. The final two moves in the circuit were laying and seated abductions.

In Kim’s caption, she wrote out the exercises and added the number of reps trainees should do for each. She also gave them pointers on proper execution. Additionally, Kim wrote a bit about the importance of glute activation before a lower body routine. Properly warming up the muscles has many benefits, including preventing injuries and enhancing the mind-to-muscle connection.

The post earned several thousand likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“This is such an awesome warm up [flexed bicep and fire emoji] thanks for sharing,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.