Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Slamming Body In Skintight Azure Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her unreal physique in her latest Instagram share. The supermodel and entrepreneur updated her Inamorata feed on Monday, October 12 with a photo that sparked a frenzy among her horde of followers.

The London-born actress revealed her slamming body in a deep blue bikini that showcased the curves and planes of her figure. She referred to the azure color of the swimsuit in her caption and added a blue heart emoji.

The social media star posed next to an enormous clay vase against a russet backdrop. The earthy tones of the matt ornament offset her own golden skin tone. She propped her elbow on the pot and put her other hand against the temple of her head. Emily thrust her chest forward and pushed out her butt so that she formed a curvy silhouette. In the snap, Emily kept her eyes downcast and slightly parted her lips for a sensual, yet provocative, shot.

The bikini was sensational and seemed to fit the model like a second skin. Emily’s bronzed décolletage and cleavage were complemented by the ruched fabric of the underwire bra. Providing additional support, were the broad straps that tied at her back.

Emily teamed the top with a barely-there thong that fit snug on her hips. The bottoms showcased her trim hips and curvaceous booty as she posed in profile.

The fashion entrepreneur’s chiseled abs took center stage in this particular image. Emily showed off her minuscule waist and toned midsection thanks to the skimpy top and bottom.

Emily styled her hair in an off-center part and allowed her glossy brown mane to tumble down her shoulders and back in loose waves. She elevated her ensemble with a few well-chosen accessories. She rocked a pair of statement chandelier earrings and her wedding ring in the snap.

The model’s fans loved her offering and engaged with her on social media. While more than 10,000 people have already liked the image, she was also inundated with positive feedback and compliments.

One admirer felt compelled to introduce themselves and express admiration for the outfit.

“My name is Luciana and I love the swimsuit,” they raved and followed up the comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

A second called Emily an “empowered woman.”

Another “loved the shade of blue.”

A fourth Instagrammer gushed that Emily had a “sexy body,” and added flame and heart emoji for emphasis.

The Inquisitr reported that the 29-year-old recently stuck her booty in the air and shared some exciting news with her followers: Emily is the face of Nasty Gal’s new Fall/Winter collection.