Morgan Ketzner Sizzles In A Blue Velour Bikini While Celebrating ‘Flannel Season’ In Vegas

Morgan looked comfy and casual in the photo.

Blond beauty Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 11 to share a steamy upload with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her sun kissed skin as she celebrated the beginning of flannel shirt season.

Morgan sizzled in the snap as she rocked a light-colored blue velour bikini. The teeny top clung tightly to her chest and boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they showed off her muscular thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a black and white flannel shirt, which she left unbuttoned to showcase her bikini body.

Morgan stood in front of a beige wall for the shot. She had her hip pushed to the side and both of her arms hanging next to her. She pulled her shoulders back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, some hills could be seen. A bright, sunlit sky was also visible. She geotagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 536,000-plus followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 15,000 likes in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 460 remarks during that time.

“Nice tan lines,” one follower wrote.

“Always with all the beauty and sensuality Morgan,” stated another.

“Good morning beautiful! Look stunning as usual! Loves you!!” a third social media user declared.

“You are looking drop dead gorgeous as always dear. You’re bringing the best of summer and fall together with that outfit,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in her online pics. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a bold bikini with a bright blue, orange, and green color pattern while soaking up some sun in Cancun. To date, that post has raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 730 comments.