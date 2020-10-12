Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Challenges Ryan, Jackie Warns Chase, & Dante Rattles Lulu

The week of October 12 is set to be an intense one for fans of General Hospital. Spoilers from a new sneak peek shared Monday morning via Twitter sets the stage for some wild developments.

Ava is in a tight spot now because Ryan knows about Julian’s role in the Wiley saga. Ryan has insisted that Ava spent time with him in exchange for his silence, and this is a messy situation in a number of ways. General Hospital teasers from the new preview indicate that Ava will come up with a counterproposal of some sort.

The sneak peek shows Ava at Pentonville visiting Ryan. She will coyly tell him that she is sure he appreciates her desire for revenge, and a flashback to the kiss Nikolas and Elizabeth shared is incorporated into the clip.

Ryan manipulated Ava for months when he pretended to be Kevin. However, she’s aware of his tactics now and she probably should not be underestimated when it comes to whatever the plan is that she’s concocting.

This week, General Hospital fans will see Chase spend time with his mother Jackie. She recently connected with Lulu about working on an investigative piece regarding Cyrus, and it seems she will be sticking around for a while. She’ll have a warning to share with her son, but it’s not clear whether this is about Cyrus, or perhaps about her animosity with Finn.

Jackie and Chase appear to meet up at the Floating Rib for a drink. She will tell him that he should avoid getting caught up in this war, because if he does, he may end up taking friendly fire. As she says this, Chase looks concerned and perhaps a little perplexed.

Chase knows that Finn and Jackie don’t get along. However, General Hospital fans suspect that there is more to this animosity than what Chase has previously been told. It could be that Jackie suspects things will get explosive with Finn in the days ahead and she wants her son to resist the urge to defend either his mother or his brother.

At the end of last Friday’s episode, Lulu was stunned to answer her door and see Dante standing there. General Hospital teasers indicate that everybody will see what comes next in this discussion on Monday and the latest preview teases the same.

Dante has been sent back to Port Charles on a mission to investigate Peter. He thinks this is directed by the WSB, but it’s really Obrecht behind this. Peter already has threats coming at him from several directions, and he probably won’t be prepared for Dante to be a problem too.

The General Hospital sneak peek reveals that Robert will face some questions from Mac about Peter. Robert is absolutely certain that Peter is no good, but he has yet to be able to prove it. Apparently, Mac will confront Robert about this. He knows that his brother doesn’t like Peter, and he wants to know why.

At least in part, Mac is probably trying to protect Maxie here. He considers her to be his daughter, and she’s pregnant with Peter’s baby. Will Robert admit his suspicions or will he dance around this one?

The start of the November sweeps period is right around the corner, and General Hospital spoilers hint that there are explosive developments ahead. The episodes airing the week of October 12 look like they’ll be juicy ones that will set the stage for what’s coming over the next month or so, and people won’t want to miss a minute of the action ahead.