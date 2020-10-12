Piers Morgan Mocks Meghan Markle For Claiming She’s The ‘Most Trolled Person In The World’

Piers Morgan took exception to Meghan Markle’s claim that she was at one time the most-trolled person in the world, mockingly asking her if she was OK in her Santa Barbara mansion.

As The Mirror reported, who has candidly and openly expressed his disdain for the Duchess of Sussex, was again upset with her on Monday morning, using his role as a host of Good Morning Britain to pick apart claims she had made over the weekend.

Specifically, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast to discuss issues related to mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day. Harry, who has previously openly discussed his own battles with mental health, and who has made awareness about the issue a part of his personal advocacy, opened up about struggles he’s faced. Meghan, for her part, discussed online trolling, and claimed that in 2019, she was the most-trolled person in the world.

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby,” she said.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

Piers wasn’t having it. He noted that Meghan was actually the third-most trolled person in the world that year, following Adele, who lost weight and was subsequently trolled by people who liked the curvier version of the British songstress, and British media personality Gemma Collins.

Neither Morgan nor Meghan specified how or by whom they were deemed most-trolled (or third-most trolled, as the case may be). However, it appears they were both citing Canadian website Online Casino, which scoured social media and crunched the numbers.

The host noted that a wealthy celebrity such as the Duchess of Sussex has no business complaining about online trolling.

“The tone deafness is remarkable. Are you OK in your Santa Barbara mansion?,” he asked of Meghan rhetorically, looking directly at the camera.

Piers also noted that he himself was directly behind Meghan on the list, followed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“She got more trolling than Trump and me,” he said, also adding that the most hate he himself gets is from fans of the duchess.

Morgan has never hidden his disdain for the former Suits actress. Earlier this month, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, he called on the British government to strip Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, of their royal titles in order to finalize their “divorce” from the United Kingdom.