Anastasiya Kvitko Says ‘Good Morning’ In The Tightest Leather Pants

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko sent the pulses of her 11.7 million Instagram followers racing after posting a sizzling photo where she modeled a pair of tight leather pants. In her caption, she cheekily wished her fans a “good morning” in her start-of-the-week treat upload.

The pants were a light beige color that added both autumnal aesthetic and complemented the similar shade of the backdrop. They were impeccably tailored, and hugged Kvitko’s curves so closely that they left little of her figure to the imagination. The pants featured a high-waisted silhouette with an elastic band that cinched at her midriff to emphasize her enviable hourglass figure. Slight ruching in the back flattered her derriere.

Kvitko paired the bottoms with a classic knit tank top. The top was a mossy gray color that highlighted the Miami native’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a sleeveless racerback style and exposed both the model’s toned shoulders and arms. The fabric appeared to be made from a cotton blend and brought a casual and cozy vibe to balance the luxuriousness of the leather.

The model styled her layered locks into a straight and sleek look, and her long brunette hair cascaded down her back to hit her waist.

To complete the outfit, Kvitko accessorized with an oversized gold watch with a black face. She also sported an olive green tote with silver hardware.

Kvitko posed by angling her body away from the camera so that her posterior was front and center of the shot. She placed one leg in front of the other to further emphasize her physique. The model looked over her shoulder to give fans a wistful smoldering look for the final touch.

In her caption, the Instagram star wrote that the outfit came from popular fashion website Revolve and added a sun emoji to her cheerful greeting.

Followers went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 13,000 likes and more than 350 comments within 15 minutes.

“The queen of beauty and charm of the word,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with three fire emoji and a crown symbol.

“You look beautiful, sweetheart. Stay safe and stay blessed, I love you!!” gushed a second.

Many fans offered similar salutations to the influencer.

“Good morning. HAPPY MONDAY,” wrote one such follower.

“Good morning, Ana. Here’s to another blissful day,” added another, concluding the comment with several pink hearts, sparkle emoji, and smiley faces.

