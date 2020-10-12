Katie Bell Flashes Her Petite Figure In A Sporty Black Underwear Set On Instagram

Katie posed in front of the night sky for the pics.

Brunette bombshell Katie Bell went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram photos on Sunday, October 11. The model stunned fans with her petite figure as she went for a dark look in the shots.

In the sexy snaps, Katie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a sporty black underwear set. The skimpy bra boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The garment also featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties included a white elastic waistband. The lingerie was cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slender waist as they spotlighted her perfectly round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the snaps.

She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck, as well as a black zipper hoodie, which she allowed to slip off of her shoulders.

In the first photo, Katie posed on a balcony. The night sky could be seen behind her, as well as some lights from buildings below. She had both of her arms stretched out to her sides and one knee bent as she pushed her hip to the side and stared seductively into the camera.

The second shot featured her posing with her backside toward the camera. She arched her back and pushed her posterior out while looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Katie’s over 1.9 million followers went wild for the post. The pics garnered more than 106,000 likes within the first 17 hours after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 700 messages.

“You are so beautiful and cute,” one follower stated.

“So hot,” remarked another.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“I love everything about you,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing ensembles in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, sexy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a low-cut lace top that allowed her cleavage to spill out while she posed for some flirty selfies. To date, that post has pulled in more than 113,000 likes and over 900 comments.