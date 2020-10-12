Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Deep Cleavage In Black Jacket In New Instagram Video

Kelly Osbourne showed off a fashionable outfit that displayed her deep cleavage in a black jacket via a new Instagram video. The clip, which was viewed 241,091 times by the television personality’s 2.2 million followers, showed off Kelly’s playful side.

She was in a car that had a caramel-colored leather interior, and she wore her seatbelt in the moving vehicle.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and sister of Aimee and Jack, winked at fans. She turned her head from the right to the left and pursed her lips before she blew a kiss to her followers.

Kelly wore her purple-colored hair up in a high ponytail. A front piece that was cut a bit shorter than the rest of her tresses was blown out to one side with some height added at the roots, creating a fun side bang.

She sported a dressy-looking black blazer that was buttoned low in the front. It looked as if she had a lacy item of clothing underneath the jacket. Kelly wore a thin gold chain that had a diamond pendant on it. With that, she added large, gold hoop earrings and diamond studs in her earlobes.

Kelly accessorized with retro-style black-framed eyeglasses in the video. She first debuted the eyewear in July in an Instagram post seen here.

In the caption of the upload, she added a quote from poet Sylvia Plath which spoke of love and importance. The passage is from a book titled The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath.

Kelly appeared happy to share what seemed to be a pleasant ride in a vehicle with her followers.

Several of her famous friends were the first to comment on the post — including socialite Paris Hilton, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk‘s Adrienne Bailon, Bernadette Beck, and Eric West — who all showed their appreciation for the stunning video clip.

Fans of the entertainment host of such shows as Fashion Police, E! Live From the Red Carpet, and Project Catwalk, and movies such as Sharknado 2: The Second One, could not stop gushing over how fabulous Kelly looked.

“Hey, little lady. Hope everybody in The family is good,” penned one fan.

“Your so ICONIC you ROCK Love the glasses!” wrote a second follower.

“How can you NOT LOVE THAT FACE,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of Kelly’s overall appearance.

“God just oh God,” remarked a fourth fan.