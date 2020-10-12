Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Threatened By Finn’s Concern For Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 12 reveal that Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) true feelings will begin to show. The father-of-two will visit his ex-wife in rehab and discover that her new beau has been doing the same per Highlight Hollywood

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is working hard on herself after she admitted that she was addicted to prescription painkillers. After Liam, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Dr John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) staged an intervention, she broke down as she realized that she needed help. She booked herself into rehab and has been getting the treatment she needs to overcome her drug habit.

Liam goes to rehab to spend some time with the mother of his daughter. He updates her on Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and assures her that she’s doing well. The little girl has been spending a lot of time with the other kids at the cabin and she feels secure in her environment.

Steffy opens up to her ex-husband and he’s impressed by how well she’s doing in the facility. She decided to do the hard work and face her feelings. He’s also touched when she admits that Kelly’s her motivation for wanting to complete the therapy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the moment will be ruined when Finn drops by. Steffy is delighted to see him and her excitement shows on her face. Liam immediately notices the expression on her face and the moment is ruined for him. Although he doesn’t know why he’s bothered by Finn’s presence, he doesn’t hide his feelings.

Finn instantly recognizes Liam’s animosity. He knows that the Spencer heir doesn’t think that it’s wise for him to be involved with Steffy on a personal level. However, he also knows that Steffy needs emotional support that Liam cannot give her because he is married to someone else.

The doctor knows Steffy’s complicated history with Liam and knows that he needs to play his cards right. They share a daughter together, so Liam will always be a part of Steffy’s life. On the other hand, her ex is also part of the reason that she’s in so much pain. Finn realizes that he needs to step up for Steffy’s sake and allow her to cry on his shoulder instead of Liam’s.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers indicate that there will be more tension later this week when Steffy comes home. She will complete her program and be excited to resume her life again. Finn takes it upon himself to provide her with the best reward of all – a reunion with her daughter. As seen in the GIF above, she has been separated from Kelly for a long time. When Liam gets wind of Finn’s plans, there will be hell to pay.