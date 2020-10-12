Khloe Terae Channels Marilyn Monroe Vibes White Low-Cut Mini Dress

Khloe Terae channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a stunning new Instagram post over the weekend. In a series of images on her feed, the model wore a white low-cut dress with a short, lifted skirt that showed off her famously long legs as she posed by a helicopter.

The vintage-style photos were snapped in Santa Barbara, California, according to the post’s geotag. A black helicopter sat in front of a blue building as Khloe flaunted her look from every angle. She appeared to be having a blast as she posed under the bright sun, which caused her tan skin to glow.

Khloe’s stunning dress featured textured floral detailing throughout and dainty cap sleeves. The deep V-cut neckline squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center as the model appeared to skip a bra underneath. A bedazzled Coco Chanel pin rested in one corner. Beneath the bust, a horizontal band ran around her waist and drew attention to her curvy figure.

The lower half of the piece had what looked to be thick, tan-colored tulle beneath the skirt to permanently give the fabric a lift on all sides. Khloe’s shapely pins were fully on display since the dress cut off at the top of her thighs. A pair of nude strappy Stilettos accentuated the babe’s legs even further.

Khloe added a few glamorous accessories to her ensemble, including silver bracelets, a watch, small hoops, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses. She also sported a large chain purse on one shoulder and wore her blond locks pulled back into a very loose, curly ponytail.

In some photos, Khloe crossed her ankles and tugged at the sides of the skirt. She leaned forward slightly, allowing her chest to spill out even further. Another shot saw the influencer mid-twirl, which raised the fabric.

One image showed Khloe facing sideways with one foot popped. She placed her hand on her hip and arched her back slightly to accentuate her hourglass shape. All the while, the model maintained a huge smile.

The post received more than 13,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Khloe’s followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Nothing makes a girl feel greater than smiling and knowing she has it all,” one fan wrote.

“I love everything about this!!” another user added.

“Definitely the new Marilyn,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

Khloe always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She previously stripped down to a blue snake-print bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie, which her followers loved.