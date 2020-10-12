Lizzo Gives A Lesson In Twerking While Wearing A Pair Of Booty-Baring Velour Shorts

Lizzo called the display 'Twerkology 101.'

Lizzo gave a lesson in twerking during her most recent Instagram update on Sunday, October 11. The singer rocked a skimpy ensemble while baring her backside for the video.

In the clip, Lizzo rocked a a pair of barely there pink velour booty shorts. The garment boasted white trim and left little to the imagination as they flaunted her voluptuous backside while she gave the cheeky dance performance.

She added a distressed green crewneck sweatshirt that included a tie-dye bleach effect. The shirt featured rips along the sleeves, over her shoulders, and across the front to expose her ample chest.

The outfit also put the spotlight on Lizzo’s long legs and curvy hips. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling gold earrings and some white sneakers on her feet.

In the video, Lizzo stared down the camera before turning around and bending over to shake her ample assets. She wiggled her hips and gyrated around as she ran her hands up and down her body. She later dropped to the floor before sitting up with a big smile on her face to end the dance.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled up high on top of her head. The locks were styled in curls that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lizzo’s over 9.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The video was watched more than 1 million times within the first 19 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 4,100 messages about the clip during that time.

“I’m so glad you made this into a post instead of just a story,” one follower stated.

“You make it look so easy!” declared another.

“Girl work it yes ma’am, I think you gotta make a guess appearance with the Honeybees of Alabama State University Marching Band when they start their season up in February,” a third comment read.

“Show them how it’s done!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The singer doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to putting her curves in the spotlight for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tight dresses, revealing lingerie, and skimpy tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lizzo recently delighted her followers when she shared a peek at her Vogue Magazine cover, rocking a slinking beige dress that hugged her figure. To date, that post has reeled in more than 335,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.