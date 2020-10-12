Fans Of ‘DWTS’ Partners Cheryl Burke & AJ McLean Are Hysterical Over Latest Video Clip

Fans of Dancing with the Stars partners Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean are hysterical over the latest video clip starring the popular performers that were shared with the show’s official Instagram account. In honor of 80s night, the two performed a retro routine to an infamous tune of the era that kept fans in stitches.

The two attempted to recreate moves from The Bangles video “Walk Like an Egyptian” as the camera rolled. This song was just for the fun clip. The duo will dance the Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey.

AJ wore a women’s purple leotard that featured a low back and thin straps that fell atop his shoulders in the share. He paired that with Fabletics leggings from Maddie Ziegler’s line according to information shared by Cheryl in the photograph’s caption. These were neon green with black stripes that ran horizontally down the legs. With that, he donned light-colored sneakers.

Atop his head, the Backstreet Boys star wore a brown wig brushed and cut into a mullet style. He wore a yellow headband.

His professional partner and pal Cheryl also kept her fashion in tune with the decade of decadence.

She donned a black leotard, hot pink leggings, and a glittery gold jacket. Her brown tresses were pulled away from her face in a top pony that was secured with a yellow scrunchie. She added black dance boots to her feet.

In the first of three dance moves, Cheryl and AJ, who also co-host the podcast “Pretty Messed Up” as heard here, recreated several of the more memorable moves from the music video.

First, they bent their knees and put one arm in front of the other at a 90-degree angle to the beat of the music as they moved their hands back in forth, as they walked across the floor.

In the second segment, they put their hands together over their heads, palms touching and moved their heads toward the front and back of their bodies.

Finally, a third showed the couple with their hands clasped behind their backs as they crouched down lower and lower to the beat of the music.

Fans were hysterical over the clip.

“This was everything I needed today. Thank you!” shared one fan.

“Our cheerleading team (many moons ago) used this song as our dance routine at a competition! We won first place! Good luck!” wrote a second follower.

“You two crack us up!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Cheryl what you have this poor man doing. Omg lol,” penned a fourth viewer.