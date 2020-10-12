Marie Osmond Shares Precious Photos From Her Grandson’s ‘I’m A Little Bit Country’ Birthday Party

The singer joked that her toddler grandchild is 'a little bit' like her.

Marie Osmond shared adorable photos from her grandson’s birthday party as she revealed that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the family tree.

In a new post to her Instagram page, which can be seen here, the 60-year-old singer shared a series of pics from her 2-year-old grandson Maxwell’s country-themed bash. In the slideshow, the little boy was seen riding a pony while wearing adorable denim overalls. Another shot showed some of the guests wearing cute cowboy hats, and an array of delectable cakes and other desserts were displayed on a table topped with a red and white checkered table cloth. Another snap featured the toddler snuggling a baby bunny during the outdoor celebration.

In the caption to the slideshow, Marie revealed that while she was unable to attend the bash due to a prior commitment to shoot a NutriSystem commercial in Las Vegas, her husband Steve drive down to celebrate with the family. The “Paper Roses” singer noted that her daughter-in-law Claire planned the sweet celebration that included a petting zoo.

The Donny and Marie star also joked that the themed bash makes Maxwell “a little bit country” just like herself.

“I just had to post these photos from my grandson Maxwell’s second birthday party. His mama Claire put together the most amazing “country” themed party! I guess that makes him #ALittleBitCountry. They even had some precious baby animals to hug and ponies to ride.”

Of course, longtime fans know that Marie’s “a little bit country” comment is in reference to her recurring duet with her famous brother during their reign as variety show stars in the 1970s. One of the most popular segments on the Donny & Marie show featured Donny singing rock songs and Marie battling back with country music verses.

Keystone/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In the comments section to Marie’s post, followers reacted to the sweet photos of her grandchild’s milestone day that coordinated with her signature genre of music.

“What a cutie! Looks like he had a great time!’ one fan wrote.

‘That little boy is cute as a button,” another added.

“Cuteness overload,” a third follower chimed in.

‘He is lucky to have you as his grandma,” another commenter wrote to Marie.

In addition to sharing a love for all things country, Marie shares a birth month with her grandchild. The singer and TV star will celebrate her 61st birthday on October 13.

Marie has been very busy lately, despite exiting the CBS chatfest The Talk last month. In addition to shooting the NutriSystem ad, she recently shot a holiday movie in Utah.