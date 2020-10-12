Izabel Goulart Flexes Bare Booty In Thong Swimsuit For Flirty Poolside Video

Sports Illustrated model Izabel Goulart took to Instagram on Monday to show off her perfect derrière in a unique and eye-popping way. The 35-year-old shared a flirty video that featured her relaxing on her belly a float in a pool wearing a yellow thong swimsuit while she flezed her butt cheeks.

Izabel’s bathing suit might have been a one-piece, but the skimpy number flashed plenty of skin. It had a thong cut with a narrow piece of fabric that went up her back. The sides flashed her bare skin while two wide, white straps that connected the front and back panels of the suit. Red lip details on the straps added a bit of fun to the ensemble.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore her brunette locks down in waves over one shoulder.

For accessories, Izabel sported a pair of chunky gold earrings and a pair of sunglasses that matched her swimsuit.

Izabel also color coordinated her nail polish with her sexy bathing suit.

The model laid on a yellow pineapple float. She appeared to be busy texting on her phone as the clip began.

The camera slowly panned across her body beginning with her head. She appeared to be focused on her phone as she rested on her forearms. Her shapely arms and shoulders were showcased as the lens gradually worked its way down to her abdomen and butt. She turned up the heat as she flexed her cheeks to beat of a song that was playing in the background.

The clip paused for a moment on her backside giving her fans a nice look at her shapely thighs and derrière before making its way back up her body. As the camera reached her face, Izabel turned toward the camera a puckered her hips before flashing a huge smile.

The model left a playful comment in the caption written in Portuguese and English.

Many of the comments were written in several languages, but a few of them were written in English.

“beautiful lady,” one Instagram user wrote, adding red hearts.

“The best of the world,” a second fan chimed in.

“Texting really activates and firms up the butt… I can tell you have a steady regimen,” joked a third follower.

Dozens of fans avoided any language barriers by simply replying with a variety of emoji that included flames and heart-eye smiley faces.

Over the summer, Izabel captivated her online audience when she shared an update that saw her wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt with a pair of tiny white bikini bottoms and matching trainers.