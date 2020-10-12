Suzy Cortez Lets Her Famous Booty Hang Out In Thong Panties For Racy Bed Selfie

Suzy posed in front of a mirror for the snap.

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday, October 11. The model flashed her famous booty as she snapped a photo of herself.

In the sexy selfie, Suzy looked smoking hot as she opted for a pair of racy thong panties. The lingerie rested high over her curvy hips and exposed her pert posterior and long, lean legs in the process.

She added a tiny black crop top to the ensemble as well. The shirt featured thin straps that showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders while clinging tightly to her chest. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on display in the shot.

Suzy laid on her stomach on top of a bed made up with a gray quilt. She had both of her knees bent as one leg rested on the bed and the other hung over the side. She arched her back and placed one hand in front of her to support her weight. The other hand held her phone up in front of her face in order to snap the mirror selfie. Some beige curtains and white pillows could be seen in the reflection.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and hung over her shoulder.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages about the snap during that time.

“What rich legs you have beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” another wrote.

“The curves of your body are fuel,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re looking so beautiful, honey sweet, candy-delicious, candy sweet and incredibly fit,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her insane figure in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with shots of herself rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a barely there black crop top and some navy blue booty shorts while rocking a white visor on her head. To date, that post has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 170 comments.