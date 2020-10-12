WWE Rumors: Eva Marie Reportedly Set To Return To Company; Possible Comeback Date Revealed

Eva Marie has teased a return to WWE in recent weeks, and her comeback could be set to become a reality. According to Cultaholic, the former Diva could make an appearance as early as tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The episode would make sense for Marie’s return given that it will host the second and final stage of the latest draft. These events tend to be rife with surprises, as performers are traded to different brands and others make their comebacks following long-term hiatuses.

Marie has been gone from the company since 2017, and showing up on Raw could bring her back with an impact. It would also bring an end to months of speculation about her future in the world of sports entertainment.

As noted by Sportskeeda, she opened up about her desire to go back to WWE while promoting the action movie Hard Kill, which she co-starred in alongside Bruce Willis. In a subsequent interview, she revealed that she had “unfinished business” in Vince McMahon’s company.

However, the former superstar’s return might not be pleasing news to all fans. She was a polarizing performer during her last stint in the company, with many members of the WWE Universe loudly criticizing her wrestling abilities.

As the Cultaholic report highlighted, this outpouring of criticism led to Marie receiving a gimmick that tied into the fans’ perception of her. She was involved in a storyline that saw her go to extreme lengths to avoid in-ring competition. The incidents ranged from her being stuck in traffic to having wardrobe malfunctions.

However, as the Sportskeeda article noted, she was suspended for violating the promotion’s Wellness Policy at the height of the storyline. She left the sports entertainment promotion shortly afterward her suspension.

Despite her perceived lack of wrestling ability, Marie was arguably one of the most effective heels on the roster. Officials might want to bring her back to add another compelling character to the red brand’s women’s division, especially considering that the current champion Asuka is a babyface.

Marie has focused on acting and other non-wrestling ventures since parting ways with the promotion in 2017. She was also a mainstay on Total Divas during the reality show’s first six seasons.

She also isn’t the former superstar who’s been linked with a grand comeback recently. As documented by The Inquisitr, Melina’s name is reportedly being discussed backstage as well. It is believed that officials want to beef up the women’s division.