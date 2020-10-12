Meg Kylie Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A White Mini Dress: ‘Wine O’Clock’

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 12, to share a smoking hot update with her 817,000 followers. In the newest snap, the Aussie model rocked a figure-shaping mini dress that showed off her killer body.

In the first snapshot, Meg was seen posing on the floor with her knees and arms firmly affixed to the ground. The left side of her body was shown to the camera. She looked into the lens with a sultry gaze and parted lips. The angle also displayed the curves of her pert behind. A glass of wine was placed in front of her.

In the second picture, the babe lounged on the floor, leaning to the side with her right arm as support. She raised her other arm, placing her hand on top of her head. Notably, the angle showed a hint of her flawless armpits. The warm sunshine illuminated her skin, making it glow.

Meg rocked a short white dress, seemingly made of thin, ribbed fabric. The upper part had a tank top design with sleeveless straps that clung to her lean shoulders. The tight fit of the garment emphasized her hourglass physique. It had a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached her upper thighs.

The influencer decided to let her long strands flow freely down her back. She opted for her signature hairstyle for the occasion. The loose waves suited her well. Meg also opted to wear a pair of hoop earrings and a pendant necklace with her sexy outfit.

Meg paired the photos with a short caption. Since being published, the new Instagram update has been liked more than 20,800 times and received over 180 comments. Her legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section. Many of them complimented her bronzed skin, while others raved over her bombshell curves. Some admirers decided to leave a combination of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“I have never seen a girl more gorgeous than you. Love this look, and I definitely love drinking wine in the afternoon,” one of her fans wrote.

“You have such incredible elegance, in addition to beautiful hair and skin. I am hoping we can meet one day,” added another follower.

“I love your style, girl! You are lucky to get free stuff, but it’s amazing how you put the pieces together,” commented a third admirer.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Meg posted another tantalizing update. In it, the internet personality rocked an off-white lingerie set that flaunted her cleavage and chiseled abs. As of this writing, the previous share has received an upward of 6,900 likes and about 55 comments.