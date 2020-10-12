Margaret Nolan Dead, Bond Girl & ‘Goldfinger’ Star Dies At Age 76

Margaret Nolan, the actress best known for her iconic gold-plated appearance in the title credits of the James Bond film Goldfinger, has died aged 76.

The British model, actress and artist died on October 5, according to Variety. Edgar Wright, who directed Nolan in her final screen appearance, the upcoming horror film Last Night in Soho, shared the news in a heartfelt post on Twitter.

“It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too,” he wrote.

“She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

The official James Bond Twitter account also paid tribute.

“We are very sad to learn that Margaret Nolan has passed away at the age of 76. Margaret played Dink in Goldfinger (1964) and also appeared painted gold in the iconic opening credit sequence and on the Goldfinger poster. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” the post read.

Nolan Went From Glamour Model To Actress

Stanley Sherman / Getty Images

Nolan was born in Somerset, England, on October 29, 1943, and grew up in London. She began going by the name Vicky Kennedy in the early 1960s while working as a glamour model but switched back to her birth name once she began acting.

From her beginnings as a model, Nolan built up a long list of credits from a career that spanned six decades. Besides sharing a screen with 007 in Goldfinger, playing the role of masseuse Dink and dancing in the title sequence, her gold-painted image became famous through posters, records and books associated with the classic spy film. She also appeared in another quintessential ’60s flick, the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

Nolan went on to feature in six movies from the classic Carry On series. Her prolific career in television included appearances on British shows like Steptoe and Sons, Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? and Spike Milligan’s Q.

In the early ’70s, she became interested in political theater, influenced by actor Tom Kempinski, whom she was married to from 1967 to 1972.

Nolan Explored The Art World In Her Later Years

Larry Ellis / Getty Images

After a break from acting, she turned her attention to the world of visual arts. The photomontages she created, often involving vintage photos of her modeling days, were exhibited in galleries throughout London. In an interview with Den of Geek, Nolan described how she used her art to counteract the typical ’60s impression that women were just pretty but without substance.

“The idea that I was there as this passive woman, being looked at, but behind it all, behind my eyes, of course I knew what was going on,” she observed.

In September, Bond fans paid tribute to Diana Rigg, who starred alongside George Lazenby in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and died aged 82. Another Goldfinger star, Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, also died in April at the age of 94.

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, and Luke O’Sullivan.