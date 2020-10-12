Kindly Myers Slays In A See-Through Black Corset, Draws Britney Spears Comparisons

Kindly tagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Professional smokeshow Kindly Myers kicked off the brand new week with yet another stunning photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday, October 12. The model showed some skin while telling fans in the caption of the post that she’s nothing but trouble.

In the sexy snap, Kindly rocked a see-through black corset top. The garment was strapless, which helped to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a sweetheart neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The lingerie featured fishnet panels on the side and a revealing, sheer fabric in the front. It clung tightly around her chest and tiny waist. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

Kindly posed with her shoulders push against a black wall. She had her back arched and placed one hand on her shoulder. She placed her other hand behind her head as she wore a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted.

In the background, some wall decor, including a Route 66 sign, could be seen. Kindly geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into an elegant up-do that rested high on top of her head. However, she left a few strands loose to help frame her face.

Kindly’s over 2.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 5,800 times within the first 38 minutes after it was published to her account.

Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time, and many of them commented about her resemblance to pop star Britney Spears.

“This reminds me of Britney’s opening VMA,” one follower wrote.

“Lookin like Britney in that outfit!” another stated.

“Eh. Not exactly…. I was thinkin more Britney Spears but ok. Jk I am messing with ya. Lol,” a third user declared.

“You look stunning in this shot. Reminds me of a young Britney back in the early 2000s. Gorgeous!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and revealing lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black lace lingerie set with thong panties. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.