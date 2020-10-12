Saffron Barker Models Dark Blue Crop Top & Pants From Her Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and used the social media platform to show off the items.

In the first shot, the 20-year-old stunned in a dark blue crop top with long sleeves. The garment that showed off her midriff was paired with matching high-waisted pants that fell down to her ankles. Barker completed the look heels that showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. She styled her wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Barker was snapped in front of a black granite wall from head-to-toe. She placed both hands on her hips and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the YouTuber wore a blue/dark gray crop top that featured a basketball and the text “Miami” across the top in large white. The short-sleeved item of clothing was paired with nude-colored joggers. Barker opted for a couple of bracelets, a watch, and a necklace. She sported her locks in two side ponytails.

In the third frame, she wowed in a long-sleeved navy and beige tie-dye garment that was relatively low-cut with joggers of the same print. Barker decorated her decolletage with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant.

In the fourth pic, the online sensation rocked a baby blue tracksuit set that had “LDN > MIAMI” written across the jumper. Barker pulled her hair off her face and tied her locks in a high ponytail while leaving the laces of her white Nike Jordan sneakers undone.

In the final photo, she paired a loose-fitted blue T-shirt with matching biker shorts.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 73,000 likes and over 350 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Just purchased. SOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU BABES. I can’t wait to strut your pieces,” one user wrote.

“wow babe you look absolutely gorgeous and look absolutely amazing you are well beautiful,” another person shared.

“Yaas!! Ordered mine! Can’t wait! You’re killing it Saff. thank you for such amazing collections,” remarked a third fan.

“Stunning girl,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

