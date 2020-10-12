Melissa Gorga Dances In Response To Daughter Antonia Borrowing Items From Her Closet

Melissa Gorga danced to show how she feels about daughter Antonia borrowing items from her closet. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star did not speak in the Instagram upload. Rather, she used her body to convey her feelings in the video which was originally posted on TikTok.

In the clip, the words “when your daughter creeps in your closet” appeared at the top of the frame. She danced to a song by Ella Mai titled “My Way.”

In the caption, Melissa hashtagged her daughter’s name, and tagged Envy, the name of her store located in Montclair, New Jersey.

She wore a gray sweatsuit that had several fashionable touches. The top and pants were accented with reflective stars that shimmered as she moved. The sweatshirt stopped at her waistline and featured thick ribbing on the cuffs.

As for the pants, they were cut in a slim fashion and ended at the ankles, and had the same detailing as the shirt to create a lean silhouette. She paired that with clean-looking white sneakers.

Melissa wore her dark hair long and loose. It was parted in the middle and curled slightly at the ends.

She showed off some impressive dance moves in the 15-second film and was watched appreciatively by her husband, Joe Gorga, who was seated on a sofa in the background. He wore a dark outfit and a blue face mask as he watched his wife groove to the music.

A second gentleman was seen directly behind Melissa. He too wore a mask and poked his head out from behind her to look at the camera.

She was videotaped in a living area of her home. The room was decorated with dark gray walls, a patterned rug in tan tones, and brown leather furniture. A piece of art was seen behind Melissa, which coordinated with the hues seen in the room.

Fans of the reality television star were stunned at the way Melissa could move and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“OK- Melissa, teach the children how it’s done!” wrote one supporter encouragingly.

“Be proud that your mom is so pretty and cool. Dance with her and make her happy,” stated a second follower, who seemed to be addressing Antonia, who was not seen in the clip.

“OH SNAP!!!!!!! Somebody’s been practicing!!!!! You hit that girl!! I’m over here shouting at the phone ‘ayeeeee!!!'” joked a third Instagram user.

“Good for you, life is too short to be so serious all the time. Have fun..you’re still young,” penned a fourth fan.