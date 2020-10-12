‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Has Big Problems, Gwen Targets Jack & Jennifer

Eli has a tough choice to make.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 12, 2020 reveal that the week will kick off with some serious problems for many characters, such as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eli continue to struggle to choose between his job and his pregnant wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Currently, Eli is being hounded by Melinda Trask, who is prosecuting the attempted murder case of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Eli previously went behind Lani’s back to arrest her best friend for stabbing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), but things have gone from bad to worse for him.

Melinda is pressuring Eli to help her put Kristen away for good, and she’s using his love for his wife to do so. Fans may remember that Lani was the person who helped Kristen escape and leave the country following the stabbing. Now, Melinda wants Kristen to go down, and she’s willing to take Lani down with her if she doesn’t get Eli’s full cooperation.

Eli is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he doesn’t help Melinda gather all of the evidence then it’s likely that Lani will find herself in some serious legal trouble for helping Kristen. However, if he does help Melinda, Lani will also be hurt by his betrayal.

Meanwhile, Melinda won’t just be hounding Eli. She’s also do her best to unnerve Kristen prior to her trial. Kristen is currently out on bail and spending as much time as possible with the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and their daughter, Rachel Isabella. However, she knows that her freedom could be taken away at any minute if a jury finds her guilty of attempted murder.

Melinda has a personal vendetta against Kristen. Kristen is the person responsible for Melinda’s daughter, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) falling down a flight of stairs and suffering fatal injuries. So, it’s safe to say that she’s going to prosecute Kristen to the full extent of the law.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will ask her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) for a favor regarding his newly discovered brother, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash). Chad wants nothing to do with Jake, and he’ll likely be taken aback by Abby’s request.

Finally, Gwen will be busy trying to get to know Abigail’s parents, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), as fans continue to speculate exactly why Gwen has it out for Abby.