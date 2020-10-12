Lauren Drain Rocks High Heels & A Skimpy String Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Drain showed off her postpartum body on Instagram, and her 3.8 million fans have not been shy about showering her latest update with love. The nurse-turned-fitness coach and model added the sexy video to her feed on October 11.

The seconds-long clip appeared to be a throwback, as Drain mentioned in the caption that it was taken four months after she gave birth to her first child, Aria Kagan. It was set to an upbeat tune and featured Drain posing inside of her home with her baby girl in tow. The model stood in the center of the frame, and it looked to be a beautiful day with an abundance of sunlight spilling in through the wall of windows at her back. Drain was all smiles, playfully twirling her hair and holding Aria’s little fingers.

She looked like she was ready to hit the pool and sported a hot bikini that left little to the imagination. The garment included a halter-style top with a bright blue fabric that popped against her bronzed complexion. It had thin straps that fastened around her neck, allowing her to show off her toned arms and shoulders. The suit also boasted a plunging neckline and a set of tiny, triangular cups that showcased Drain’s voluptuous assets.

Drain also rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as sexy. The piece had a thin waistband with straps tied in bows on her hips and drew her audience’s attention to her chiseled abs. The skimpy item was made from a scant amount of fabric, covering what was necessary while leaving her curvaceous hips and shapely thighs on display.

Drain styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and a few loose curls that fell over her shoulder. She completed her ensemble with a pair of nude high heels that added some length to her frame.

Aria also looked like she was ready for some fun in the sun, sporting a tiny two-piece and a trendy turban with a flower on the front. Fans were not shy about showing their affection for the post, giving it more than 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments in a few hours.

“So cute. And mama is so hot LOL,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“What did you use for stretch marks?? You look great!” another Instagrammer added.

“The most beautiful nurse in the world & the baby very pretty too!” a third person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning momma and she’s beautiful,” one more admirer commented.