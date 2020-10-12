Lauren Simpson Flaunts Stunning Physique In Itty-Bitty Booty Shorts For New Glutes Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new video series to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, October 12, in which she flaunted her stunning physique while carrying out a glutes and hamstrings workout.

For the workout, Lauren wore a matching sports bra and booty shorts outfit in a nude color. The top was sleeveless across one shoulder, cutting across her chest in a diagonal pattern and revealing plenty of skin along her shoulders, arms, and upper back. A gap between her upper and lower halves showed off her toned tummy. The shorts clung to Lauren’s chiseled curves, rising high on her hips and extending to just below her sculpted booty. The length of her bulky legs was left on display.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers with pink accents. She accessorized with a black exercise watch and glitzy stud earrings in both ears. Her long, platinum blond tresses were styled in a low ponytail that trailed to her waist while loose strands were pinned back at her forehead.

The fitness session took place at the World Gym Northern Beaches, according to the geotag on the post. Lauren made use of a variety of exercise equipment, including free weights and a Smith machine. The routine included six exercises, each featured in a separate clip. Lauren instructed trainees to complete three sets of each move for 10 to 12 total reps.

The first slide showed the deficit RDL with plates. Lauren stood on a bench with two plate weights held at her side and then proceeded to bend over, giving viewers a show of her booty as she did so. The second exercise was the Smith machine deficit curtsy lunge. She held the bar across her upper back and placed one leg behind her and to the side, repeating the move on both legs. The wide stance good mornings came next, which also required the use of the machine.

In the fourth clip, Lauren demonstrated the skater squat. She kept her leg off the floor as she stepped back into each squat. She followed up with DB RDLs, using a set of dumbbells, and completed the circuit with a set of frog pumps.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the names of the moves and included extra information for some of them. She told her followers that the majority of the training she does incorporates supersets, but that this particular routine features only straight sets of all exercises.

The post earned several thousand likes and more than 100 comments just within the first two hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.