Lisa Rinna Wears Lilac Leotard & Leg Warmers, Tells Fans To ‘Keep That Body Moving’ In Throwback Exercise Clip

Lisa Rinna sported a lilac leotard and leg warmers and instructed her fans to “keep that body moving” in a throwback exercise clip shared on Instagram. The segment was taken from the actress’ 2008 video titled Lisa Rinna Dance Body Beautiful: Jive, Jump, Ballroom Bump.

In the clip, Lisa attempted to keep those working out with her highly motivated. She told them to “keep breathing” as the actress, with a group of men and women behind her, increased the pace of the movements. The film was choreographed by Lisa and her Season 2 Dancing with the Stars partner Louis van Amstel. The exercise routine began slowly and then increased to a highly aerobic workout, reported iTunes.

The entertaining segment began with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legs. She wore stockings, light-colored leg warmers, and white sneakers. The camera panned upward to Lisa’s fit body. She wore a lilac leotard with a low-cut square neckline. The top was held up with two straps that gave it a halter-style appearance. The front of the leotard featured gold grommets and a lace-up detail.

She told her followers that if they messed up, it was okay, just keep moving. Lisa also stated that if they didn’t want to add arms to the movements, it was fine, just keep moving. This appeared to be a way to encourage those who were not as fit as the former Days of Our Lives star to stick with it.

The clip appeared to have been filmed in a dance studio that had deep red walls and tiled floors.

Followers and famous faces alike took to the comments section. James B. Whiteside, principal dancer and choreographer of the American Ballet Theater, restated Lisa’s comments about adapting the moves to a person’s physical strength. Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan stated he was loving the reel.

Other fans adored the retro workout attire as well as Lisa’s carefree attitude as she encouraged viewers throughout the difficult routine.

“Lisa we need you to bring this back so we can all work out with you on IG live!” remarked one follower.

“I can’t stop watching this…. fascinating. Lol!” joked a second fan of the retro workout routine.

“I can watch this video a 1000 times,” wrote a third Instagram user, who added several laughing and crying, as well as red heart, emoji.

“Bless her cotton leg warmers, I mean she’s iconic, look at her,” penned a fourth fan of the actress.